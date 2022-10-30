Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 6.9% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 118,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 87,459 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 21,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 418,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 31,824,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,510,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

