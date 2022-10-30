Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.62

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.62 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 44.15 ($0.53). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 45.05 ($0.54), with a volume of 455,223 shares traded.

Vertu Motors Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The firm has a market cap of £157.20 million and a PE ratio of 375.42.

Vertu Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

