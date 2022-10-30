Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,886 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

JEMA opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82.

