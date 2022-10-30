Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,011,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,466 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 132,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RELX. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.99) to GBX 2,770 ($33.47) in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($34.32) to GBX 2,710 ($32.75) in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of RELX opened at $27.28 on Friday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

