Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.99 and a 200 day moving average of $129.35. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 1.78. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

