Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 80,496.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 870,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after buying an additional 869,360 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.70.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,457,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 832,756 shares of company stock worth $98,947,315. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

