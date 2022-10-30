Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 3,748 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $95.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.43.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

