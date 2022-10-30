Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 6,470 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

