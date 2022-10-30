Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $244.16 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,953 shares of company stock worth $13,859,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

