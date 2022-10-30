Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,157 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 305,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 77,684 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,603 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 45,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 104,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 88,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.04.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,706 shares of company stock worth $3,846,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

