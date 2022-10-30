Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,352,000 after purchasing an additional 542,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,384,000 after buying an additional 388,721 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after buying an additional 1,995,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,587,000 after buying an additional 908,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

