Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,664 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,067,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,426,000 after purchasing an additional 111,762 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $972,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IEUR opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $60.06.

