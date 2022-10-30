Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,200. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $144.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.