Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €124.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($126.53) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($115.31) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €111.00 ($113.27) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Vinci Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DG stock opened at €93.28 ($95.18) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($70.96) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($90.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €89.60.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

