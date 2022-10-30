Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.14.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 28,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 198,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.