Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after buying an additional 1,319,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after buying an additional 891,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,031,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 52.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,748,000 after buying an additional 308,072 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 261.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 378,370 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VNO. StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

