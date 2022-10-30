Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,395,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 217,750 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 36,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.