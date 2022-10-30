Vulcan Forged PYR Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43.45 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.00 or 0.00024106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $119.45 million and $43.45 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,735.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003565 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00054359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00047015 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022029 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.82876572 USD and is up 5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $34,774,167.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.