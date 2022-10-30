Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $39.92 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.72 or 0.00022897 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $112.84 million and approximately $39.92 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,622.34 or 0.99999769 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003589 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00054707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00045140 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.82876572 USD and is up 5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $34,774,167.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.