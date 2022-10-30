W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $29.10-$29.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of GWW opened at $575.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $533.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.03. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

