W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $29.10-$29.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $538.33.
W.W. Grainger Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of GWW opened at $575.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $533.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.03. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
Read More
