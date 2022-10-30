Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,883,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $291,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

