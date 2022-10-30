WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.09-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$570.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.75 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Trading Up 4.1 %

WDFC opened at $163.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -0.18. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $255.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.46 and a 200-day moving average of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric Etchart purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in WD-40 by 47.8% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.