Wedbush Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $300.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $286.52.

McDonald’s Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $274.52 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $274.81. The company has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.40.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

