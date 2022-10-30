Wedbush Weighs in on United Microelectronics Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for United Microelectronics in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Microelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.14.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

