Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $64.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.57.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 2.6 %

FTV opened at $64.21 on Thursday. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Fortive by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.