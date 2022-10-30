Wells Fargo & Company Trims Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Target Price to $65.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

