Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$11.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.28.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$8.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.64. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$61.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.