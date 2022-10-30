Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,455,000 after acquiring an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,948.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,912,524.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,948.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,912,524.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,074 shares of company stock worth $5,477,676. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of COF opened at $107.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.03. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $162.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

