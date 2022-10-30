Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.04.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,706 shares of company stock worth $3,846,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

