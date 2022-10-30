Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana stock opened at $554.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $560.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.84 and a 200-day moving average of $473.09.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.72.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

