Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 3.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 60.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Paychex by 55.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 78,579 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.79 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.18.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

