Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 249.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $198.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

