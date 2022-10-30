Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $4.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Western Copper and Gold Trading Down 5.1 %
WRN stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 2.13.
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
