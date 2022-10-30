Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.
Western Union Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Western Union stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Western Union by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Western Union by 15.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
