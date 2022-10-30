Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

Western Union Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

A number of analysts recently commented on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Western Union by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Western Union by 15.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

