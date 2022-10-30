Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several brokerages have weighed in on WY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.