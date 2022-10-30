Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.
