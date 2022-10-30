WINkLink (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $101.46 million and approximately $35.66 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,509.72 or 0.31469900 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012291 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00010727 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $55,763,768.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.