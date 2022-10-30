Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.38. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 28,601 shares changing hands.

Wireless Telecom Group Stock Performance

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.41% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

