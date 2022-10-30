Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stake Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Woodward by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 21.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess acquired 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.93 per share, with a total value of $1,033,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WWD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.