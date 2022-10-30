WOW-token Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $457.56 million and $201.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.56 or 0.01507610 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005551 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021311 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00043303 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.06 or 0.01829380 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04577069 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $201.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

