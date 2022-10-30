Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.10 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for $20,782.07 or 1.00029162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.10 billion and approximately $119.14 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 245,480 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

