Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $70.26 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $309.81 or 0.01497781 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,212,153 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

