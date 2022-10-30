Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Hits $90.43 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $90.43 million and approximately $111,738.00 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,066,843,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,685,089,099 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,066,768,157 with 1,685,013,816 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05322395 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $210,466.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

