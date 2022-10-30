Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Cap Reaches $6.43 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and $804,722.00 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,473.41 or 0.31415441 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06398812 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $748,064.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.