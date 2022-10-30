Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 32.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,089 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 26.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

