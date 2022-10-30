XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NASDAQ XBIT opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in XBiotech by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

