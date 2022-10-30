XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
NASDAQ XBIT opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
