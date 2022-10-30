Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.14-$3.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,874,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,778. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,895,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,143,000 after buying an additional 165,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,681,000 after buying an additional 96,715 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,188,000 after buying an additional 512,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

