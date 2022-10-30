XIDO FINANCE Price Reaches $1.84 on Top Exchanges (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. XIDO FINANCE has a market cap of $52.17 million and approximately $337,366.00 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00008865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

