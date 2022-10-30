XRUN Price Tops $0.36 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, XRUN has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001759 BTC on major exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $352.95 million and $1.23 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,501.38 or 0.31465560 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012289 BTC.

About XRUN

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

