Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$6.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$7.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a C$690.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.02.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

YRI opened at C$6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.59. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$619.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

