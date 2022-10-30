Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target Raised to 475.00 at Berenberg Bank

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from 440.00 to 475.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Yara International ASA from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Yara International ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $468.67.

Yara International ASA Trading Up 0.6 %

Yara International ASA stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

